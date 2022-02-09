UP Assembly Elections 2022: Priyanka Gandhi lauches Congress manifesto for the state polls

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launches the Congress manifesto 'Unnati Vidhan Jan Ghoshna Patra-2022' ahead of UP polls. Earlier, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held a door-to-door campaign today ahead of UP polls. During her interaction in Noida, the Congress leader said “Elections need to be fought on real issues—development, water, how many people are unemployed...We are telling the youth that we will give employment. I have been working in UP for the past two years. People have been waiting 5 to 6 years for jobs. Nobody is listening to them.”

She added, “A special recruitment commission needs to be made, along with a timetable—a job calendar which will specify dates of exams, results, and when positions will be filled. Women are not taken seriously in politics now. Women must stand up and must be made safe and able.”

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.