UP Assembly Elections 2022: Priyanka Gandhi slams UP police for assaulting students and vandalising their hostel

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday slammed Uttar Pradesh police for assaulting students and vandalising their hostel in Prayagraj after the students protested for unemployment in the state. The leader shared the video on her Twitter and wrote, "It is highly condemnable by the police in Prayagraj, vandalizing and thrashing the students' lodges and hostels. The administration should immediately stop this repressive action. The youth have every right to speak about employment and I am fully with them in this fight."

प्रयागराज में पुलिस द्वारा छात्रों के लॉज में और हॉस्टलों में जाकर तोड़-फोड़ करना एवं उनको पीटना बेहद निंदनीय है।



प्रशासन इस दमनकारी कार्रवाई पर तुरंत रोक लगाए। युवाओं को रोजगार की बात कहने का पूरा हक है और मैं इस लड़ाई में पूरी तरह से उनके साथ हूं। pic.twitter.com/jjOxy2iZH2 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) January 25, 2022

Priyanka Gandhi in her recent interviews on Tuesday also hits out at BJP and said "BJP govt's hostile approach towards protesting farmers will be the key factor in determining poll outcome in UP's western belt."

"Polarisation suits both BJP, SP as it consolidates their vote bases" she added.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.