UP Assembly Elections 2022: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra makes big promises in UP rally

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra while addressing the rally in UP's Rae Bareli, said "It's good that govt provides ration but they should make people stand on their feet, with education & employment... We want to bring a law that'll suspend officials who don't file an FIR within 15 days of a harassment complaint by a woman."

Earlier, launching an attack over BJP government Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi in her virtual rally for UP said, "The industrialists whom govt properties are being sold to don't create jobs. It is PSUs that create the majority of jobs. This govt is selling all PSUs to its industrialist friends. 12 lakh posts were lying vacant under the BJP Govt in UP."

She also slammed BJP over three agriculture laws "Farmers kept saying that the three farm laws were not in their interest, but BJP kept insisting otherwise. The three laws were part of a conspiracy to give hard-earned money of farmers to some industrialists."

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

Also, the state held its second phase of polling on 14th Feb. The second phase covered nine districts which are Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. BJP and SP are the main competitors in the polls.