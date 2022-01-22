UP Assembly Elections 2022: Rahul Gandhi slams BJP for depriving the youth of opportunities

While launching the party's youth manifesto for Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, Rahul Gandhi had criticized the BJP government, he said "What's the point of the world's largest democracy without public rights? The Modi government has been trying to destroy the rights of the public from the beginning. Can you even imagine India without these rights including the fundamental rights?"

He further slammed BJP for depriving the youth of opportunities. "About 880 youth lost a job in Uttar Pradesh every 24 hours while 16 lakh youths lost jobs in the last 5 years" he said.

"PM Modi promised 2 crore job every year which did not happen. Why? This is because India's assets are going to two-three capitalists" he added.

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi & Priyanka Gandhi launch Uttar Pradesh's Youth Manifesto, at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) HQ in Delhi.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.