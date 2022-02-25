UP Assembly Elections 2022: Rahul Gandhi to campaign in UP for the first time since December

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is going to campaign in Amethi and Prayagraj on Friday ahead of the fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections. This will be his first campaign tour of Uttar Pradesh since December.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had criticized the BJP government, he said "What's the point of the world's largest democracy without public rights? The Modi government has been trying to destroy the rights of the public from the beginning. Can you even imagine India without these rights including the fundamental rights?"

He further slammed BJP for depriving the youth of opportunities. "About 880 youth lost a job in Uttar Pradesh every 24 hours while 16 lakh youths lost jobs in the last 5 years" he said.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. However, the state held its fourth phase of elections successfully on 23rd February which covered Lucknow, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur, Banda, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, and Hardoi district. And the remaining phases are going to hold on 27, March 3, and 7.