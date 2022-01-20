UP Assembly Elections 2022: RLD leader Avtar Singh Bhadana will not contest in the elections as he tested positive for Covid-19

Former BJP MLA, Avtar Singh Bhadana, who joined the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) last week, and was going to contest for the UP polls from the Jewar constituency is now not going to contest any elections as he tested positive for covid. Avtar Singh Bhadana's aide said that Bhadana had tested positive for Covid and would not be able to contest the elections from the Jewar constituency.

However, the party is yet to disclose who will contest from the Jewar constituency now.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.



