UP Assembly Elections 2022: Samajwadi Party again point outs on VVPAT machine ahead of UP elections

After Samajwadi Party alleged that the VVPAT machine is throwing the slip of BJP on voting for Samajwadi Party, additional CEO Brahm Dev Ram Tiwari replying to this said, "The allegation has been found to be totally baseless."

Earlier also SP has raised questions against, EVMs in the first phase of UP elections. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav questioned "There were several reports that EVM was not functioning properly, voting was stopped for hours and people had to wait in order to cast their votes. The preparation for a fair election should have been done by Election Commission to ensure smooth voting."

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

Also, the state today on 14th February is going to hold its second phase assembly elections. The second phase covers nine districts which are Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. BJP and SP are the main competitors in the polls.