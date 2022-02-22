UP Assembly Elections 2022: Samajwadi Party is with terrorists, they don't want the state to develop: Yogi

UP CM Yogi Adityanath at a rally in Ayodhya slammed Samajwadi Party and referred its connection with terrorists "Samajwadi Party is with terrorists. They don't want the state to develop. BJP's double engine govt is working to establish a 'Ram Rajya'. BJP will give strong and stable government in the state."

Yesterday, Adityanath in Madiyaon rally took a dig over SP he said, "Samajwadi Party complained to the EC when I distributed smartphones & tablets to 1 crore youth, but let March 10 come, we'll distribute these gadgets to 2 crore youth...COVID vaccines would've been sold in black had Congress, SP, BSP been in power."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. However, the remaining 4 phases of elections will be held on 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.