UP Assembly Elections 2022: Smriti Iran lashes out on SP for seeking the support of Mamata Banerjee for UP polls

Addressing a rally in Jewar, Union Minister Smriti Irani slammed SP for seeking the support of Mamata Banerjee for UP elections. The BJP leader hits back at SP and says "Akhilesh Ji, I want to ask what is the necessity to seek her support who forgot the glorious history of this state and openly insulted the residents of the state? What is the compulsion that Akhilesh Ji needs Mamata? But Akhilesh Ji is definitely sending a signal that he cannot get the support of people on his own."

Earlier, Smriti Iran questioned the security forces of Punjab. The union minister said “Why did the Punjab CM brief a private citizen (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) on the PM’s security protocol and the breach? Why is the private citizen, who is a part of the Gandhi family, an interested party? I reiterate our questions to Congress's high command. Why were security measures deliberately breached due to the active connivance of the Congress-led Govt in Punjab? Who in Congress sought to benefit from the breach of PM’s security?”

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.