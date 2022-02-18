UP Assembly Elections 2022: SP and Congress do not have the power to work for the development of UP: JP Nadda

BJP President JP Nadda in Milkipur, Ayodhya rally attacked oppositions and said, "Samajwadi Party and Congress do not have the power to work for the development of the state. An international airport is going to be built in the holy land of Ayodhya, people from across the globe will be able to land here directly."

Slamming Akhilesh Yadav he further said, "Yesterday Akhilesh Ji was in Karhal with his revered father. This indicates all his hopes are now finished. If Mulayam Ji had to campaign, then understand rest of his seats are gone, he is now saving his own Assembly constituency (Karhal)."

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

Also, the state held its second phase of polling on 14th Feb. The second phase covered nine districts which are Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. BJP and SP are the main competitors in the polls.

