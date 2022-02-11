UP Assembly Elections 2022: SP, BSP, Congress, live for their families; they encouraged dynasties: Yogi

UP CM Yogi Adityanath while addressing a rally in Dadraul Shahjahanpur said, "I asked the former CM & Samajwadi Party chief (Akhilesh Yadav) where has he done any development, he said he made the boundary walls of graveyards. If he could get votes with boundaries of graveyards, BJP is giving the treatment."

Attacking on oppositions he said, "SP, BSP, Congress, live for their families; they encouraged dynasties. If we talk about nationalism, they talk about casteism, we talk about development, they talk about religion &graveyards. I talk about 'ganna' (sugarcane), they talk about Jinnah."

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura. The voting, which will conclude at 6:00 pm today, is taking place at 25,849 polling stations and 10,766 polling centres.

As many as 623 candidates were in the fray on 58 assembly seats. The main battle in this election was between BJP and Samajwadi Party. Other political parties, including the BSP and the Congress, are also expected to be in a strong position in some seats.