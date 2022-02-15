UP Assembly Elections 2022: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav launch his direct attack on BJP in Rae Bareli

Ahead of assembly elections in the third phase of Uttar Pradesh, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday addressed the election program in Rae Bareli. Speaking to the public he said " IPS is absconding in BJP government. Officials are making mafia pitch. Today the most insecure sisters and daughters are in the BJP government."

Attacking BJP he said, "In the Panchayat elections, no member could stay in his house. They will forget you, how that paper was snatched from sister. The people of BJP even tore the clothes of a sister."

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

Also, the state held its second phase of polling on 14th Feb. The second phase covered nine districts which are Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. BJP and SP are the main competitors in the polls.



