UP Assembly Elections 2022: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav likely to contest elections from Mainpuri's Karhal Assembly constituency

The reports are coming that Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will contest elections from Mainpuri's Karhal Assembly constituency, in Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

Earlier the close sources revealed that the Samajwadi Party chief and MP from Azamgarh in UP Akhilesh Yadav is likely to contest Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. And on this, he also said, "I will contest elections after taking permission from the Azamgarh people."



On Thursday, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav addressing the press conference said that he will bring back Yash Bharti awards when he comes to power. Yash Bharti awards were set up to honor the people from Uttar Pradesh who had excelled in their fields. He also said that he will resume Samajwadi Pension Yojana if SP comes to power in UP. Samajwadi pension yojana (Samajwadi pension scheme) was for old age people, widows, and for physical handicapped (PWD) and now it is likely to resume in the state.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.



