UP Assembly Elections 2022: SP fields late BJP leader Upendra Dutt Shukla's wife in Gorakhpur against Yogi

Samajwadi Party fields former BJP leader late Upendra Dutt Shukla's wife Shubhawati Shukla against UP CM Yogi in Gorakhpur constituency. Subhawati Shukla had joined the SP on Thursday along with her two sons. The SP has released the list of 24 candidates for UP polls in which Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is not going to contest only from Karhal but also from Mubarakpur constituency, the leader is now going to contest from two-seat in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

Recently, Samajwadi Party principal general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav announced the party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s candidature from the Karhal seat in Mainpuri.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.



Also, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.

