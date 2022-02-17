UP Assembly Elections 2022: SP means, S for 'Sampati' and P for 'Parivarvaad': Amit Shah

Slamming SP in Shikohabad rally, Home Minister Amit Shah said "SP is Samajwadi just for namesake, its name means to collect 'S for Sampati' (property) and encourage 'P for Parivarvaad' (familialism) in the state."

"Akhilesh Babu's motto is to collect tax and go on foreign vacations but BJP's motto is to collect tax and implement welfare policies for the poor" he added.

In the same rally, he said "Akhilesh used to say that there will be a bloodbath if Article 370 will be revoked but not even a pebble was thrown once it was revoked."

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

Also, the state held its second phase of polling on 14th Feb. The second phase covered nine districts which are Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. BJP and SP are the main competitors in the polls.