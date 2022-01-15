UP Assembly Elections 2022: 'SP-RLD candidate list full of criminals': Keshav Prasad Maurya

It seems like war is going between SP and BJP after many leaders quit the party and join SP. Now Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said that Samajwadi Party (SP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) alliance has given a clear message that Akhilesh Yadav is not ready to leave "criminals, goons and rioters" after seeing their first list of candidates.

"Through the first list of candidates of the Samajwadi Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance, Akhilesh Yadav has given a clear message that he is not ready to leave criminals, goons and rioters aside," Maurya said in a statement released by BJP. He also claimed that SP government would mean "riot raj, goonda raj and criminal raj" in the state.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.