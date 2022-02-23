UP Assembly Elections 2022: SP used to conduct 'Saifai Mahotsav', with no colors, language, or emotions: Yogi

CM Yogi Adityanath in Sultanpur rally said, "UP govt will bear expenses of online education/exams, preparation of any competitions... SP used to conduct 'Saifai Mahotsav', with no colors, language, or emotions, the organizers didn't even know what was happening."

Earlier, today Adityanath in Amethi head of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh said, "We will give Rs.900-1000 every month to the farmers who will adopt and take care of stray cattle."

"We have completely stopped illegal slaughterhouses. I promise that we will not let 'Gaumata' be slaughtered while we'll also protect fields of farmers from stray cattle" he added.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. And the state today is going to hold its fourth phase of elections which will cover Lucknow, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur, Banda, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, and Hardoi district. However, the remaining phases are going to hold on 27, March 3, and 7.