UP Assembly Elections 2022: "SP/BSP members were used to living in darkness" says UP CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh CM, Yogi on Monday took a dig at SP and said "Did anyone get electricity five years ago? SP/BSP members were used to living in darkness. There's a phrase: 'Chandni raat choro ko achhi lagti hai', they looted during these hours. Today, every house is illuminated, free of cost."

Meanwhile, the UP CM Adityanath filed a nomination from Gorakhpur East. He was accompanied by Home Minister Amit Shah. The UP chief minister is going to contest the elections from Gorakhpur this time instead of Ayodhya, following Kesav Prasad Maurya will contest from Sirathu in Prayagraj district, Sapna Kashyap from Charthawal, Mriganka Singh from Kairana, Atul Garg from Ghaziabad, and so on.

The BJP also announced that Out of the 107 candidates announced, there are 21 new faces in the party.

Also, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.