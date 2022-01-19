UP Assembly Elections 2022: SP's patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav’s younger daughter-in-law, Aparna Yadav, is likely to join BJP

As the five state assembly elections are coming close many leaders of different parties are doing their best to win the elections, and amongst them, the big parties like SP and BJP are giving their all focus to win Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, in the last few days we have seen many ministers and MLA's quitting and joining BJP-SP, and reports are assuming this is likely to continue till the elections.



Now reports are coming that, SP's patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav’s younger daughter-in-law, Aparna Yadav, is likely to join BJP for the upcoming Uttar Prades polls. Mulayam Singh Yadav is an Indian politician and the founder-patron of the Samajwadi Party. He served for three non-consecutive terms as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, and also served as the Minister of Defence, Government of India.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.