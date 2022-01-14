UP Assembly Elections 2022: Supporters gather outside Swami Prasad Maurya's residence, for his joining in SP

Former BJP leader Swami Prasad Maurya recently quit the party and announced his joining in Akhilesh Yadav's, Samajwadi Party. The former BJP leader said that he will join SP on Friday and as today is the day, so many of his supporters gathered outside his residence with Dhol and posters to encourage him.

Swami Prasad Maurya was the biggest support for BJP in Uttar Pradesh assembly elections because he has all the OBC supporters beside him, as soon as he quit the party many of his leaders also called it quit till now nine leaders resigned from BJP, and amongst them, eight are likely to join SP.

BJP minister and OBC leader Dharam Singh Saini who has also resigned from Bjp on Thursday said that said every day one minister and 3-4 MLAs will resign from BJP till 20 January, "I have resigned because for 5 years Dalits, backward classes were suppressed, their voices were suppressed... We will do whatever Swami Prasad Maurya will say. One minister and 3-4 MLAs will resign every day till Jan 20," said Dharam Singh Saini.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.