UP Assembly Elections 2022: "These 'parivarvaadi' showered love on terrorists" PM Modi slams opposition

PM Narendra Modi, in Bahraich's public meeting, slammed opposition and said "These 'parivarvaadi' showered love on terrorists guilty of many blasts in UP; were conspiring to get them released from prison. SP was against putting restrictions on terrorist orgs...they're quiet on 2008 Ahmedabad blasts verdict. Everyone knows who was helping whom."

In the same meeting, he said "Our govt doesn't leave anyone in a time of crisis. We opened up 'anna ke bhandaar' during the COVID crisis, 80 crore people have been getting free ration for the last 2 years... Tough time calls for a tough leader."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. However, the remaining 4 phases of elections will be held on 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.