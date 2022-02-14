UP Assembly Elections 2022: TMC leader predicts BJP's defeat in the UP elections

Former Union Finance Minister and Senior Vice-President of TMC, Yashwant Sinha on Monday ahead of assembly election in Uttar Pradesh's first phase predicted that the BJP will lose in the western UP. He also claimed that it might just win 20 out of 58 seats.



Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.



Also, the state today on 14th February is going to hold its second phase assembly elections. The second phase covers nine districts which are Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. BJP and SP are the main competitors in the polls.