UP Assembly Elections 2022: Two culprits are arrested for attacking AIMIM, says they were hurt by Owaisi's anit-hindu comments

Ghaziabad: Police have arrested two persons for attacking the convoy of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi. Police have said that the arrested people have told that they were angry with Owaisi's anti-Hindu words, and so they attacked Owaisi's convoy. A team of 5 people was formed for the investigation of this incident, and the team so far arrested 2 accused and also recovered a 9 mm pistol from one of them. Many people have condemned the incident. Condemning this, Telangana Minister KTR has also expressed happiness over his being safe. Both the attackers are said to be friends.

Asaduddin Owaisi has said that he will raise the issue of breach of security in Parliament on Friday. . At the same time, talk of meeting with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is also coming to the fore. Meanwhile, AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel also tweeted, "All AIMIM units across the country will register a peaceful protest on Friday and submit a memorandum to the concerned DMs/Commissioners demanding a thorough investigation into the attacks on Owaisi. Also in his public meetings in UP. The highest security will be sought."



Earlier, AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel had raised the issue of firing on Owaisi's car while speaking on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in the Lok Sabha. He said that there should be no bias in the investigation of the case. Action should be taken against the culprits. Jaleel announced on Twitter that all AIMIM units across the country would protest against the incident on Friday.

Owaisi was fired in Hapur district

Asaduddin Owaisi's car was fired upon in the Hapur district. The incident took place when he was returning after attending election-related programs in western Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place around 6 pm when his car was near the Chhijarsi toll plaza on the Hapur-Ghaziabad section of National Highway 24, he said. He further said that no one was injured in the incident. Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said that two persons have been arrested in connection with the incident and a pistol has also been recovered from them. Hapur Police said that several teams are investigating the matter and investigation is being done under the supervision of Inspector General of Police, Meerut Zone.