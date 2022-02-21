UP Assembly Elections 2022: UP CM Yogi Adityanath to address a public meeting in Rae Bareli today

As today is the last day of campaigning for UP polls, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is going to address a public meeting in Rae Bareli today.

Earlier, urging people to vote for BJP and Slamming oppositions, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi on Saturday said, "In earlier governments electricity was supplied based on religion and caste. It was given during Eid and Muharram but was not supplied during Holi and Diwali."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. However, the remaining 4 phases of elections will be held on 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.