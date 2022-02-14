UP Assembly Elections 2022: Visuals of Priyanka Gandhi campaigning in Hamirpur district, Uttar Pradesh

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra holds an election campaign in the Maudaha Assembly constituency in Hamirpur district, Uttar Pradesh. See the visuals here

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra holds election campaign in Maudaha Assembly constituency in Hamirpur district, Uttar Pradesh #UttarPradeshElectionspic.twitter.com/crKt5evAx6 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 14, 2022

Earlier, in the view of assembly elections, Priyanka Gandhi meet the mother missing woman whose body was recently recovered from a plot owned by a former UP Minister, in Unnao. She also assured the women that she stands with her, and will meet her soon also fight for her.

Last month, the deceased girl's mother Rita Devi alleged that Rajol Singh, (son of late ex-minister Fateh Bahadur Singh) forcefully took her daughter. Late former minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Fateh Bahadur Singh's son Rajol Singh has been accused of murdering and kidnapping the 22-year-old girl by the family of the victim.

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

Also, the state today on 14th February is going to hold its second phase assembly elections. The second phase covers nine districts which are Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. BJP and SP are the main competitors in the polls.