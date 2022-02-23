UP Assembly Elections 2022: We are not 'parivaar wala' but we identify the pain of all families: PM Modi

Slamming opposition in Barabanki rally, PM Modi said "Previous govts had closed their eyes from needs & problems of our daughters. If they had even a little empathy, would they have given the freedom to goons who used to molest our school-going daughters? Today goons know that if they cross boundaries, strict action will be taken."

"We are not 'parivaar wala' but we identify the pain of all families because entire India is our family, entire Uttar Pradesh is my family. All of you are members of my family" he added.

Hitting out on oppositions Modi said "I would like to ask dynasts who say that they have a family & know the pain of families, why did they not care about Muslim daughters? They had to return to their father's home with their young children. Why did they not feel the pain of families?"

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. And the state today is going to hold its fourth phase of elections which will cover Lucknow, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur, Banda, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, and Hardoi district. However, the remaining phases are going to hold on 27, March 3, and 7.



