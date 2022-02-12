UP Assembly Elections 2022: "We do not need Bengali Baishakhi in Uttar Pradesh" Aparna Yadav on Mamata Banerjee

Hitting out on West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for campaigning in favour of SP ahead of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Aparna Yadav said "Mamata Banerjee must focus on her state, we do not need Bengali Baishakhi in Uttar Pradesh. She should not forget that during the Bengal elections, she called the people of Uttar Pradesh 'Gundas'. Our government has put all hooligans behind the bars. Why did she say such a thing against the people of UP?"

In the same chat Aparna Yadav assured that the Yadav community will vote for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, she said the "Yadav community has always protected Sanatan Dharam. It was the Yadav community that raised Krishna Ji and the world knows about this. They very well know that it is the BJP which protects and promotes the Yadav community."

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law joined BJP ahead of assembly polls in the state. After her joining the leader said, "Nation is the top priority for me. I have set out to serve the nation with the BJP."

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

As many as 623 candidates were in the fray on 58 assembly seats. The main battle in this election was between BJP and Samajwadi Party. Other political parties, including the BSP and the Congress, are also expected to be in a strong position in some seats.