UP Assembly Elections 2022: We will create a job calendar & employment from time to time will be provided: Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Johva Sharki, Raebareli UP said "If Congress is voted to power, we will make sure every district has special schools for girls, 25% of recruitments in Police are reserved for women. We will create a job calendar & employment from time to time will be provided."

In the same rally, she said "It's good that govt provides ration but they should make people stand on their feet, with education & employment... We want to bring a law that'll suspend officials who don't file an FIR within 15 days of a harassment complaint by a woman."

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

Also, the state held its second phase of polling on 14th Feb. The second phase covered nine districts which are Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. BJP and SP are the main competitors in the polls.