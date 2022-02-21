UP Assembly Elections 2022: We've done works for the welfare of the poor, to improve the law & order: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah in the Pilibhit rally lauds his party's work in UP and said, "There is a BJP wave in the state as BJP has done many developments works in the state. We've done works for the welfare of the poor, to improve the law & order. By the 7th phase, this wave will turn into a tsunami."



Earlier, in the Tindwari Assembly of Banda district the leader said, "If by any chance the cycle govt (Samajwadi Party) comes to power, Uttar Pradesh will supply terrorism all over the country... under Akhilesh govt 2,000 farmers died out of hunger during a famine."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. However, the remaining 4 phases of elections will be held on 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.



