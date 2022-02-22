UP Assembly Elections 2022: With 300 seats BJP along with its allies will form the government in UP: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah at Raniganj rally assured his party's win and said, "With 300 seats, Bharatiya Janata Party along with its allies will form the government in Uttar Pradesh."

Earlier, Amit Shah in Barabanki addressing the rally slammed Samajwadi Party and said "UP was under the rule of Akhilesh Ji's 'NIZAM' - N for Nasimuddin, I for Imran Masood, A for Azam Khan, M for Mukhtar Ansari. All of them are in jail. If by mistake, Barabanki public rides 'cycle', these people will be immediately set loose."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. However, the remaining 4 phases of elections will be held on 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.