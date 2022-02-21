UP Assembly Elections 2022: Yadav family's absence in polling booths disappointed many

When the entire Yadav family of UP cast their votes in the third phase of elections, some of the family members kept their absence in the voting polls. For the first time in elections, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s younger son Prateek Yadav didn't cast his vote. Not only this Prateek Yadav's wife Aparna Yadav who recently joined BJP ahead of UP polls also did not cast her votes, as well as Mulayam Singh Yadav’s second wife Sadhana Gupta, was also absent at the polling booth for the first time. Even after their supporters waited so long to see leaders in the polling booth they didn't arrive.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. However, the remaining 4 phases of elections will be held on 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.