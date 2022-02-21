UP Assembly Elections 2022: Yogi again made serious allegations against SP over the 2008 Ahmedabad blast

Launching an attack over Samajwadi chief Akhilesh Yadav, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Monday said, "A Gujarat court has convicted 38 people in Ahmedabad blasts case. Of these, 8 have a connection with Azamgarh. Of these 8 convicts, a convict’s father is an active Samajwadi Party worker. SP Chief should give a clarification & apologize before the public."

Earlier, on Saturday he claimed "Y'day an Ahmedabad Court pronounced quantum of sentence for 38 terrorists in (2008) serial blast case. Capital punishment & life imprisonment awarded. They included some terrorists from UP too, and the family of one of them was seen with SP chief asking for votes for SP."

"You can imagine. Nayi hawa hai, wahi SP hai. SP ka haath, aatankwadiyon ke saath. This has been proven once again" he added.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. However, the remaining 4 phases of elections will be held on 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.