UP Assembly Elections 2022: Yogi takes a dig over Akhilesh Yadav in Karhal, Mainpuri rally

Taking a dig over Akhilesh Yadav, UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Karhal, Mainpuri said, "I saw a photo in today's newspapers, which made me laugh & feel sorry (for Shivpal Singh Yadav). Poor Shivpal, who was a leader of the state, was not given a chair to sit. He was sulking. I felt bad on his misfortune."

In the same rally, he promised citizens that Lord Ram will be ready in Ayodhya by 2023, he said "A grand temple of Lord Ram will be ready in Ayodhya by 2023. This Ram Temple will be 'Rashtra Mandir' of India."

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

Also, the state held its second phase of polling on 14th Feb. The second phase covered nine districts which are Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. BJP and SP are the main competitors in the polls.