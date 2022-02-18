UP Assembly Elections 2022: Yogi threatens to use bulldozers for oppositions after 10th March

UP CM Yogi Adityanath at a rally in Mainpuri said, "We will use bulldozers after 10th March (election results day) for all those who were hiding for last 4.5 years but have come out during the elections."

Yesterday, UP CM Yogi Adityanath at a public rally in Jalaun's Kalpi while addressing the rally said, "For the last 70 years, the governments of SP, BSP and Congress deprived people of basic water supply but our double-engine BJP government is working on 'Har Ghar Nal Yojana' to provide water to every household."

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

Also, the state held its second phase of polling on 14th Feb. The second phase covered nine districts which are Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. BJP and SP are the main competitors in the polls.