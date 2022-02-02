UP Assembly Elections 2022: Yogi to visit Braj Mandal today ahead of UP polls

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh polls, Yogi is going to visit Braj Mandal today. He took his Twitter and shared this news, the UP CM wrote "Today I am getting the privilege of coming again to the holy Brajmandal from the feet of Leeladhar Lord Krishna. Giving the message of "Paritranaya Sadhunam, Vinashaya Cha Dushkritam", this holy land has been proclaiming the defeat of the tyrannical, chaotic 'Kans' in every age. Long live Shri Krishna!"

Earlier, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a jibe at oppositions said "These people (leaders of the Samajwadi Party) are a threat to women security. They exploit farmers, play with the future of the youth, and orchestrate riots. They are 'Sawajwadi' by name, 'parvarwadi' by the thought process, and 'dangawadi' by profession."

He also said "No recruitment scan happened in Uttar Pradesh in the last 5 years. Five lakh youths were provided jobs but no one say that anyone demanded a bribe for these jobs."

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.



