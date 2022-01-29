UP Assembly polls: BJP manifesto will announce that if payments delayed, sugarcane farmers will get paid with interest, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday promised that if the BJP government is voted to power again in Uttar Pradesh, then the farmers will get paid interest money on the delayed payments of sugarcane.

Addressing voters in Saharanpur, the senior BJP leader said, "Some farmers told me that sugarcane payment gets delayed. We have decided that in the manifesto of the BJP, we are going to announce that in case of delay in clearance of payment, the interest for the delay will be recovered from that mill and the payment of sugarcane along with interest will be paid to the farmers," said Shah.

Shah also targeted the Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on the farmers' issue saying there were 42 sugar mills in the state, of which 21 mills were closed by the SP and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

He further claimed that there was no continuous electricity during the earlier SP regime but the BJP government has worked to provide 24x7 electricity in the cities and about 22 hours in the villages.

"The maximum number of vaccinations took place in Uttar Pradesh, you misguided people about the vaccine that you had taken yourself. You see Modi in everything, you must be seeing Modi even in the vegetables in your house. Under our government, the food scheme, work is being done to provide food to people. What did your government do? the food grains were sent directly to Nepal via Gorakhpur," said the Home Minister.Shah also slammed the Samajwadi Party government for its alleged role in the Muzaffarnagar riots and claimed that those who were involved in the riots were made victims and the victims were made accused and put behind bars, just for the sake of appeasement.

"Samajwadi Party government gave a mini Chief Minister, a bahubali (strongman), a scam and a riot to each district during its rule. That was the definition of development for SP. On the contrary, the BJP government gave a product (One District, One Product scheme), a major industry and a medical college to each district," he said.

The senior BJP leader thanked the people of Uttar Pradesh with folded hands and urged them to trust, bless and encourage the BJP and appealed people to ensure a win for the party candidate Jagpal Singh.

"I appeal to the voters here, I appeal to the voters of western Uttar Pradesh, vote for the respect and security of women, vote for the development of youth, vote for making Uttar Pradesh number one, which is in development today. Has reached number two, make it number one and press the button on the lotus," he added.

The Home Minister said that he cancelled his campaign in Deoband and Muzaffarnagar today due to a huge crowd that had gathered amid Covid-19.

( With inputs from ANI )

