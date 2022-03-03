UP: BJP leader booked for controversial post on hijab

Muzaffarnagar (UP), March 3 A BJP worker has been booked for posting a controversial content against hijab on social media, which has created a stir amongst the people in the Jansath region of the district.

As soon as his post went viral on the internet, several members of the Muslim community raised the matter with the police that immediately booked Satish Khatik under Indian Penal Code section 153B (hurting religious sentiments) and section 505 (intent to incite).

According to sources, Satish Khatik, former BJP district vice president, allegedly uploaded a provocative picture of two women wearing hijab and half pants with an insulting photo caption on his Facebook handle.

Soon after the pictures were shared on the social media platform, several members of the Muslim community filed a complaint with a screenshot of the viral post.

