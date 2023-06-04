UP: BJP MP, supporters booked for assaulting cops

Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh), June 4 The Kannauj police has lodged an FIR against BJP MP Subrat Pathak, nine of his supporters and other 42 unidentified people on charges of attacking the Mandi police station, misbehaving with policemen, and issuing threats to set afire the police outpost.

Pathak and his associates are accused of trying to set ablaze the police outpost in a bid to free a kidnapping accused arrested by the Unnao district police team.

However, Unnao police left the police station after recovering the victim and the alleged kidnapper.

Three Sub-Inspectors and four others have been injured in the incident and are undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

The Unnao police had reached Kannauj on a tip-off to recover one Nilesh who was abducted from Unnao. The policemen received information about Nilesh's location in a gymnasium in Kannauj.

The Unnao police reached Kannauj and raided the gymnasium and recovered Nilesh. The policemen also apprehended one kidnapper.

Thereafter, the Unnao police reached the Mandi police station and from there, left for Unnao. The accused is said to be a BJP supporter.

After getting information, a large number of people reached the Mandi police station and created a ruckus there.

After the violence, Sub-Inspector Hakim Singh lodged an FIR against the MP for allegedly manhandling policemen, using abusive language and threatening them with dire consequences if the accused were not freed immediately.

The Sub-Inspector also said in the FIR that Unnao's Auras police station team had visited Kannauj after getting the location of an abducted person at a Kannauj gym.

The Unnao police recovered the victim safely and arrested four persons for allegedly kidnapping and holding him hostage.

The BJP MP has said that he was framed by the Kannauj police unit as he complained about them "for helping Bahujan Samaj Party during the recently-held civil polls".



