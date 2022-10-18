UP: Court orders attachment of assets of Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son

Lucknow, Oct 18 The special MP-MLA Court has ordered the attachment of property of mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son Abbas Ansari in connection with an arms licence case.

Special Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate A.K. Srivastava passed the order while hearing the prosecution's plea.

The court has fixed November 17 as the next date of hearing in the case.

The court had earlier issued a non-bailable warrant against Abbas on July 14.

Later, it had declared him an absconder on August 11.

Filing the plea seeking an attachment order, the prosecution had said that despite best efforts of the investigating officer, the accused was not traceable and hence the court should pass order for attaching his property.

In the FIR lodged against Abbas, it was alleged that he obtained a gun licence from Lucknow and later got it transferred to Delhi where he purchased many arms on a changed address claiming that he was a famous shooter.

