UP Election 2022: Shiv Sena to contest 50 seats in Uttar Pradesh

Shiv Sena will contest 50 seats in Uttar Pradesh. There will be some of our candidates in every division of Uttar Pradesh. This will be our preparation for the next elections, said Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut today. Yesterday, he had said that there was talk that Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, would fight in Ayodhya. Shiv Sena will field its candidate in Ayodhya. He had said that Shiv Sena will start its campaign from Mathura.

Speaking about Yogi Adityanath contesting the election from Ayodhya, he said, "It is a good thing and we will also contest from Ayodhya. We will also fight from Mathura. We are not contesting against Yogi Adityanath but Shiv Sena is contesting elections. If Yogi Adityanath is a big leader, then he can fight from anywhere and we respect Yogi ji. We do not have any quarrel with any person," he said.

Sanjay Raut also said that Shiv Sena will not have an alliance with anyone in Uttar Pradesh.

"We are not going to form an alliance with BJP, with Congress and Samajwadi Party. We have ideological differences with Samajwadi Party. So, we will not go with them. But, we want change in Uttar Pradesh and it is happening," he said.

"Shiv Sena has been working in Uttar Pradesh for many years but when elections came, we did not take it seriously as it could harm the BJP. But this time, we will contest the elections in Uttar Pradesh," Raut further said.