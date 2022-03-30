UP gears up for major administrative reshuffle in April

Lucknow, March 30 Uttar Pradesh is now preparing for a major administrative reshuffle involving IAS and IPS officers in April.

According to sources, the reshuffle will take place in mid-April after the UP legislative council polls are over.

The district magistrates of Lucknow, Varanasi and Aligarh have been promoted but are continuing in their earlier posts. They will now be given charge in commissioner rank.

Besides, a number of officers including Board of Revenue chairman, Mukul Singhal and agricultural production commissioner (APC) Alok Sinha are retiring next month. Some more officers in the state government are due for retirement in the coming weeks.

"Officers who have been posted in one post for over two years will be shifted and also those district magistrates who have remained in one district for a long period. The chief minister, in the second term, is aware of the performance of each officer and the reshuffle will be guided by his own assessment," said a senior official in the chief minister's secretariat.

