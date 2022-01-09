UP govt bans hike in school fees this year

Lucknow, Jan 9 The Uttar Pradesh government has banned any increase in school fees across all the boards for the upcoming academic session (2022-23) because of the prevailing pandemic situation.

The schools will continue to charge fees as per the 2019-20 session.

Additional chief secretary, secondary education, Aradhana Shukla has issued directives to all private schools across the state in this regard. This is for the second successive year that the state government has prohibited schools from increasing fees.

"All schools in the state affiliated to CBSE, ICSE or UP Board will not be allowed to increase fees for the academic session 2022-23. The schools will only be allowed to charge fees which were applicable in the year 2019-20," Shukla said.

Shukla also communicated the same to the director education, the secretary, secondary education, along with the divisional education director and the district inspectors of schools through a letter.

As per the letter, the officer has also warned strict action against schools violating the order by increasing fee.

The decision was taken in the interest of parents to save them from inconvenience caused due to hike in school fees, she said.

