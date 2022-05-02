UP govt to hold 'Qaumi Chaupal' to advertise welfare schemes for minorities, says State Minister Danish Ansari

Uttar Pradesh Minority Welfare Minister Danish Azad Ansari on Monday said that the state government is organising 'Qaumi Chaupal' to reach out to the minority communities and make them aware of the welfare schemes being run by the state government for them.

The Yogi Adityanath government will organise the event in all districts of the state and propagate the work done by the government for the minority communities.

Speaking to ANI, Ansari said, "With the Qaumi Chaupal, the government is reaching out to the minorities and also extending the benefits of the important schemes introduced for them. The main motive behind initiating this outreach programme is to advertise the schemes rolled out for the minorities and also extend their benefits on the ground level."

The Minister further said that there are many schemes which have been rolled out for the minorities, however, they are not aware of them, and this outreach programme aims to apprise them about the schemes.

"There are a lot of things that the government is doing for the minorities but they are unaware of them. We have started this chaupal for this purpose. We will organise the Chaupal for three days in various districts from Thursday to Saturday. I organised the first event in Ballia where I went to various localities of the minority communities and interacted with them. The response of the people was good," he said.

Elaborating on the government's roadmap for the welfare of the minority communities in the state, the Minister said that the government has set up a 100-day agenda for the purpose of bringing about changes in the condition of minorities in the state.

"The government has set a 100-day agenda under which a mobile app is being launched to modernise the syllabus in the Madrasas. The government is also giving grants to the marriages of the daughters of the minority communities. The scholarship scheme is being modernised further. Work is also being done for the infrastructure development of the minority communities. Employment fairs will be organised in Muslim-dominated regions. Chapters of the freedom fighters would also be taught in Madrasas," Ansari said.

Speaking about the much-talked-about Uniform Civil Code in the state, the Minister said that the government would hold interactions with the people from the minority communities and every section of the society before taking any decision on the implementation of the legislation.

"Whatever decision the government takes, would be for the common man. There are some laws that are the need of the hour and should be brought in. But whatever the laws would be made, will have the opinion and participation of the people," he said.

"We will reach out to the minority communities and every section of the society if the state government takes the decision to bring in the Uniform Civil Code," the Minister stated.

Asked about the Opposition's allegations of the BJP being an anti-Muslim party, Ansari said that people from the minority community feel safe in the state.

"I am holding meetings with the people of the Muslim community. I don't think that they have a sense of fear or insecurity. They feel safe in the state," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor