UP polls: BJP to give free scooties to meritorious girls after forming govt, says Smriti Irani

Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani on Friday promised to provide free scooties (two-wheelers) to all meritorious girls in Uttar Pradesh if the party is returned to power winning the ongoing Assembly elections.

Addressing an election rally in Amethi, the Union Minister said, "I want to assure people that BJP is forming the government and once our government forms, we will provide free scooties to all the meritorious girls."

She further said that the widows and specially-abled will get a pension of Rs 1,500 a month.

Irani, who is presently the Lok Sabha MP from Amethi, also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave medical college, ration, vaccine and hospital to the people of the state.

The campaigning for the fifth phase of the Assembly elections in the state will end today evening.

Amethi, which will go to the polls in the fifth phase on February 27, witnessed an election of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the same day of Irani's rally today increasing the political mercury of Amethi.

In this phase, 60 Uttar Pradesh assembly seats across 11 districts including Amethi, Ayodhya, Bahraich, Barabanki, Chitrakoot, Gonda, Kaushambi, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj, Shrawasti and Sultanpur are scheduled to go to polls.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor