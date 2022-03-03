UP polls: BJP's loss is imminent, says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers who had shown black flags to her yesterday have nothing else except hooliganism in their brains.

She was addressing a rally in Varanasi today in support of the Samajwadi Party in the ongoing Assembly elections.

Banerjee said, "I am not scared. I am not a coward. I am a fighter. I faced thrashings and bullets several times in my life. But I never bowed down. The BJP workers yesterday stopped my car while on my way to Ghat from the airport. They hit my car with sticks and asked me to go back. But I have realised that the BJP's loss is imminent in UP."

Banerjee was shown black flags amid chants of "Jai Sri Ram" in Varanasi on Wednesday when she was on her way to take part in 'Ganga Aarti.'

Banerjee later sat on the stairs of the Dashashwamedh Ghat to watch 'Ganga Aarti' in an apparent protest against the showing of the black flag to her.

( With inputs from ANI )

