UP Polls: Core group meeting underway at BJP office

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, the core group of the BJP is holding a meeting at the party office in Lucknow on Sunday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, national president JP Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, State President Swatantra Dev Singh are among those participating in the meeting.

The core group is likely to discuss the selection of candidates for the remaining seats for the UP elections.

So far, the BJP has announced 165 candidates for the state, in which Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is contesting from Gorakhpur city and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya is in the fray from Sirathu in Prayagraj.

( With inputs from ANI )

