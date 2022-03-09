UP polls last change to save democracy, 'iske baad janata ko kranti karni padegi': Akhilesh Yadav

Ahead of the results of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said the state elections were the last chance to save democracy and after this, people would have to launch a movement to bring about change.

Addressing a press conference here, the SP chief said, "What is the reason EVMs were transported without security? EVM cannot be moved from a warehouse without any information. EVM is being transported without candidates being informed. We need to be alert if EVMs are being transported this way. This is theft. We need to save our votes. We may go to court against it but before that, I want to appeal to people to save democracy. We have to save our votes. Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are our last chance to save democracy. 'Is ke baad toh janata ko kranti karni padegi'(after this, people would have to launch a movement to bring about change)."

"Exit polls want to create a perception that BJP is winning so that this kind of theft can be done. Samajwadi Party is winning Ayodhya that is why BJP is scared. Election Commission officials are tampering with EVMs," Yadav said.

The SP chief also made similar allegations in a tweet.

"The reports of EVM being caught (transported) in Varanasi are a message to be alert in every constituency. To deal with any attempt of cheating during the counting of votes, the candidates of the Samajwadi Party and its allies should stay ready with their cameras. The youth should become soldiers during counting for the sake of democracy and their future," he said.

SP workers staged a protest outside an EVM strong room in Varanasi's Pahariya Mandi area on Tuesday.

Following this, Varanasi District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma held a meeting with representatives of several political parties on Tuesday.

Speaking to media persons, Sharma said, "About 20 EVMs were being taken to UP College for training. Some political workers stopped the vehicle and spread rumours by saying that these EVMs were used in elections. Whereas the strong room is different and this EVM caught is different. Tomorrow is the second training of the employees deputed for counting duty and these machines are always used for hands-on training."

He said the above-mentioned 20 EVMs were not used in polling and were being sent for training purposes. The District Magistrate said that an inquiry has been set up under a senior magistrate whether there is any kind of violation of the election guidelines.

The voting for the seventh and last phase of assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh was held on Monday.

The exit polls have predicted BJP getting a comfortable majority in the state. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

