UP polls: One of 2008 Gujarat bombings' convicts' father active Samajwadi Party worker, says Yogi Adityanath

Two days after a special court in Gujarat sentenced 38 people to death for the 2008 Gujarat bombings, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lashed out at Samajwadi Party claiming that a convict's father is an active Samajwadi Party worker.

The Chief Minister representing the Bharatiya Janata Party said that Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav should come out with a clarification in the matter.

Addressing a public meeting in Hardoi, the Chief Minister said, "A Gujarat court has convicted 38 people in Ahmedabad blasts case. Of these, 8 have a connection with Azamgarh. Of these 8 convicts, a convict's father is an active Samajwadi Party worker. SP Chief should give clarification and apologize before the public."

In view of the approaching Uttar Pradesh elections, one of the seats in the spotlight is Azamgarh that for long, has been considered a Samajwadi Party bastion. In 2014, SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav won the seat.

Assembly elections are being held in Uttar Pradesh from February 10 to March 7 in seven phases to elect all 403 members of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on March 10, 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

