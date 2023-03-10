Uproar in Assam Assembly over Maha MLA's stray dog remark

Guwahati, March 10 The first day of the Budget Session of Assam Assembly witnessed uproar as the opposition members raised the issue of Maharashtra MLA Omprakash Babarao alias Bacchu Kadu's stray dog remark on Assam.

Governor Gulab Chand Kateria's speech was disturbed due to the ruckus created by the opposition MLAs on Friday.

Kateria had to stop his speech midway, however, he again continued after 15 minutes.

Congress MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha first raised the issue, and questioned the government's silence on this.

Later speaking to , he said, "Assam Police could deplane senior Congress leader Pawan Khera in Delhi airport for a 'small' comment, but the same police are totally inactive on Kadu's statement. The Maharashtra MLA had insulted the natives of Assam, yet the government and police could not take a single step."

Purkaystha also slammed the state government on its claim that the law and order situation has improved in the state.

Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi joined Purkaystha and demanded police action against the Maharashtra MLA. Many opposition MLAs were seen sloganeering against the ruling dispensation.

Notably, Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress leader Banashree Gogoi earlier registered a police complaint at Guwahati's Dispur police station against Bacchu Kadu.

"All stray dogs from Maharashtra should be relocated to Assam," said Bacchu Kadu, an independent MLA from Achalpur and the leader of the Prahar Janshakti Party, "because the people in Assam consume a lot of dog meat, and it is a practical solution to Maharashtra's canine population," he had said.

