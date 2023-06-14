Urgent bypass surgery advised for Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji hours after his arrest

Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji underwent Coronary Angiogram on Wednesday following lengthy sessions of questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) linked to a money laundering case. Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital, Chennai, informed Senthil Balaji underwent Coronary Angiogram today and bypass surgery is advised at the earliest.

ED on Tuesday carried out raids at Balaji's Karur residence and his office at the state secretariat and later they took the DMK leader for questioning. After Balaji complained of chest pain, the ED brought Balaji to the Omandurar government hospital in Chennai for a medical examination amid tight security in the early hours today. Balaji was seen writhing in pain while lying in a car, surrounded by protesting supporters.Many DMK leaders, including Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, stepped up the attack against ED stating that Balaji was tortured and such long hours of questioning was completely unnecessary.